Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 501,502 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.22% of Huntington Bancshares worth $35,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 204,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,462,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,211,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

