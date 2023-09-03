Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 19,496 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,767 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $52,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,163. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average is $129.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $154.54. The stock has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,599,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

