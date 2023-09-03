Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 363,232 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363,232 shares during the period. Thermon Group makes up about 1.3% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 7.93% of Thermon Group worth $66,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 144,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,471. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $938.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.17 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $52,047.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermon Group news, CFO Kevin Fox purchased 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $52,047.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

