Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 8,322 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $44,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $161.70. 1,413,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.66.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.96%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

