Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.70. 2,809,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,528,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

