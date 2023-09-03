Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Reduced by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 121,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,152,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,510. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.2095 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

