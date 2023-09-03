Verdad Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of Universal Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 0.1 %

ULH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 49,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,619. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a market cap of $712.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $412.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Logistics

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 14,303,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $352,163,815.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,141,289.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

