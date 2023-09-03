Verdad Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Resources Connection makes up about 2.0% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of Resources Connection at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 38.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Stock Up 1.0 %

RGP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,702. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

In related news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,926.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

