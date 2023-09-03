Verdad Advisers LP Buys 47,200 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Verdad Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional makes up 2.6% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SID traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

