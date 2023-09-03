Verdad Advisers LP Buys Shares of 7,800 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 4.1% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE HCA traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.81. 966,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,877. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.89. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.