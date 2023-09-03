Verdad Advisers LP Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Verdad Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 2.2% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Progressive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average of $133.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

