Verdad Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Verdad Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Ingles Markets worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMKTA stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.92. 80,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,159. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

