Verdad Advisers LP Makes New $951,000 Investment in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Greif makes up about 1.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Greif by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE GEF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 235,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,431. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

Greif Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.