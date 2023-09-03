Verdad Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 34,000 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Equinor ASA comprises approximately 1.9% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 2,745,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,769. The stock has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQNR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQNR

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

