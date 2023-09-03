Verge Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $54.23 million and $1.85 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,950.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00245979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.10 or 0.00755689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00544374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00059113 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00118010 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,152,913 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

