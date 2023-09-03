Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) versus American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Financial Comparison

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) and American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and American Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.57 billion 13.70 $953.90 million $3.31 73.37 American Cannabis N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -0.25

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than American Cannabis. American Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 0 5 8 0 2.62 American Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verisk Analytics and American Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $235.92, suggesting a potential downside of 2.85%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than American Cannabis.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and American Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 18.64% 83.76% 15.52% American Cannabis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats American Cannabis on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields. It focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty insurance customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About American Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

American Cannabis Company, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc., doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services. It also sells products and equipment used in the cultivation, processing, transportation, or retail sale of cannabis, such as The Satchel, a pouch-like case designed as a child-proof exit package solution for the regulated cannabis industry; SoHum Living Soil, a just-add-water soil; High Density Racking System, which ensures that space is used in an efficient manner; The Cultivation Cube, a self-contained and scalable cultivation system; and other products for cultivation operations, medicinal and recreational cannabis dispensary operations, and infused-products. In addition, the company designs industry-specific products; and offers exclusive and non-exclusive customer products. American Cannabis Company, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.