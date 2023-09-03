Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Beaconlight Capital LLC

Beaconlight Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 62,961 shares during the period. Vicor makes up approximately 5.2% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Vicor worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.00. 263,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $98.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Vicor had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $347,577.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 6,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $347,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,991 shares of company stock worth $875,527 in the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

