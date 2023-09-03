Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after buying an additional 189,303 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 31.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.