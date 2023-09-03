Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $115,453.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 912.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11,318.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

