Voss Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 126,911 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.08. 681,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.43. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.75.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

