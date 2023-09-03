Voss Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 374.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642,613 shares during the period. R1 RCM accounts for about 1.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.19% of R1 RCM worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 36.0% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,780 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,981 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 111,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,277.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,060 over the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCM

R1 RCM Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.06 and a beta of 0.86.

About R1 RCM

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.