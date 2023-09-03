Voss Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the quarter. Peabody Energy accounts for 0.5% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

NYSE BTU traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $22.34. 5,139,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

