Voss Capital LLC Buys 37,301 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 3.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Williams-Sonoma worth $30,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,960,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after buying an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,572,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 891,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,398 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WSM stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.49. 587,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,413. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $154.83.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
