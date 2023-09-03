Voss Capital LLC Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38,991 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 2.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after buying an additional 624,549 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,926,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

