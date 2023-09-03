Voss Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,715 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion makes up about 4.3% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $33,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,368,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,740,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,146,000 after purchasing an additional 516,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 508,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 260,578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,451. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.86. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $76.82.

Insider Activity

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,295,438.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKY

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.