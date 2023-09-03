Voss Capital LLC Has $103.52 Million Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,726 shares during the quarter. Griffon accounts for approximately 13.3% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Griffon worth $103,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 64.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Griffon by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Griffon by 2,148.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE:GFF traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $42.72. 246,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.86 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 54.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.77%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

