Voss Capital LLC Makes New $7.55 Million Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 262,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,000. MarineMax makes up about 1.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

MarineMax Price Performance

NYSE HZO traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $34.16. 138,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $748.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.51.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.67%. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

