Voss Capital LLC Purchases 50,153 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,153 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for approximately 4.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.79% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $35,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $233.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,672. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.88 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.83 and a 200-day moving average of $218.29.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.24 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

