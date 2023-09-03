Voss Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,012,442 Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,012,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,519,000. Playa Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 5.0% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 2.64% of Playa Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,940. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $2,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,742,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,504,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,629,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,032,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $2,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,742,519 shares in the company, valued at $108,504,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,900. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.