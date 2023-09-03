Voss Capital LLC Raises Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 0.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,905. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATVI

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.