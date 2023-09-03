Voss Capital LLC Sells 6,485 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Tiptree worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,030 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 71,537 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TIPT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 72,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,711. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $649.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $404.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tiptree in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

