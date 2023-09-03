Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $40.39

Shares of Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and traded as low as $39.18. Wal-Mart de México shares last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 20,175 shares.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

