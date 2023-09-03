Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ WBA traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $23.43. 33,234,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,484. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.