Wedbush Increases Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $82.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

