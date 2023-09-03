Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.
Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.1 %
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.
Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $454,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 17.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
