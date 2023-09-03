Wells Fargo & Company Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $75.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

