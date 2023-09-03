Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.50

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.18. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 36,864 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

