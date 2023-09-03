Western Asset Management Company LLC Buys 7,740 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Western Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Western Asset Management Company LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $41.85. 1,255,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.