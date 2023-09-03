WeWork Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 5th (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, September 5th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 4th.

WE stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. WeWork has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $234.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WE. BTIG Research lowered WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WeWork from $2.00 to $0.20 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered WeWork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Bruce Dunlevie sold 5,406,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $1,081,260.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,065,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WE. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 60.8% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,546,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,338 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in WeWork by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 230,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 72,939 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in WeWork by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 247,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 173,947 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

