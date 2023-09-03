Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.48% of Whirlpool worth $179,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $163.15.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Insider Activity

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

