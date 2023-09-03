WhiteCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $38.01 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 168.8% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $38.01 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00247486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014976 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00017147 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000519 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003886 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

