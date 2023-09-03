WhiteCoin Achieves Market Cap of $41.81 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 166.7% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.81 million and $38.01 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00246979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00014322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00017031 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000518 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003833 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

