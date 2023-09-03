WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 9,069 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 531.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 651,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 30.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,183,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,065,000 after purchasing an additional 274,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,497,000 after purchasing an additional 172,009 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,130. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $107.31 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.19%.

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

