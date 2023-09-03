WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,613 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after purchasing an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,735,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 188.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 275,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,499,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,438,000 after acquiring an additional 191,699 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.98 per share, for a total transaction of $123,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,052,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $699,350 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.41. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.