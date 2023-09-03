WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIG opened at $59.24 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

