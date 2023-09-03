WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,767 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Up 0.2 %

H&R Block stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $45.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&R Block

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.