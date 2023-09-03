WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 5,820 Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,867,000 after acquiring an additional 65,319 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,920,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $339.32 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $862,635.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,628,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.53.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

