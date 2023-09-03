WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.93 per share, with a total value of $25,179.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $151.82.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

