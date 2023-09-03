WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 173.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,158,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,031,000 after buying an additional 2,003,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $742,418.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $742,418.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,110 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. CL King started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $54.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

