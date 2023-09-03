WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

